China’s largest payment app, Alipay, will be targeted in a tech crackdown, according to the Financial Times.

Chinese regulators have demanded major modifications to Alipay, the country’s most popular payment app, as the governing Communist Party strives to reign in the internet giants’ “unruly growth.”

The Financial Times reported Monday that Alipay, which has more than one billion users in China and other Asian countries including India, has been forced to split off its profitable micro lending business.

Currently, consumers can pay with a regular credit card linked to their bank or apply for small unsecured loans to buy anything from toilet paper to laptops.

According to a source close to banking regulators, “the government believes big tech’s monopoly power stems from their possession of data.” “It wants to put a stop to it.”

Ant Group, Alipay’s parent firm, is China’s largest payment services provider.

After founder Jack Ma criticized officials for limiting innovation, regulators halted the fintech conglomerate’s record $37 billion stock market debut in November.

Ma’s corporate empire has been targeted as part of a broader assault on digital corporations aiming at eliminating monopolies and improving data security, which has slashed company valuations by billions of dollars.

Since the crackdown began, the outspoken billionaire has generally been out of the spotlight.

Alipay will have to send over customer data used to make lending choices to a new credit score joint-venture that is partially state-owned when it separates its payment and loan businesses, according to two persons familiar with the arrangement.

Alipay did not immediately answer to AFP’s concerns about the impact of the injunction on its operations.

According to Zhao Zhiguo, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, regulators have also instructed Ma’s e-commerce platform Alibaba and other internet firms to stop blocking links to rival services.

Last month, China’s market regulator announced new measures aimed at bringing down so-called “walled gardens” erected by tech companies to lock customers into their services.

“Restricting access to website links is unjust since it not only harms the user experience, but also hurts users’ rights and interests and undermines market order,” Zhao added.

“This has gotten a lot of backlash from users.”