China’s infrastructure boom traps poor countries in $385 billion in “hidden debt,” according to a new study.

According to a research released Wednesday, China’s ambitious international infrastructure push has saddled poor countries with $385 billion in “hidden debt,” and more than a third of the projects have been plagued by suspected corruption scandals and protests.

According to AidData, President Xi Jinping’s main investment initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, has left dozens of lower-income governments saddled with debt that isn’t on their balance sheets due to opaque arrangements with state banks and corporations.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, China has invested more than $843 billion in the construction of roads, bridges, ports, and hospitals in 163 countries, including many in Africa and Central Asia.

According to AidData executive director Brad Parks, about 70% of this money was given to state banks or joint ventures between Chinese enterprises and local partners in nations that were already heavily indebted to Beijing.

“Many poor governments were unable to take on any additional debt,” Parks added. “As a result, (China) became inventive.”

He claimed that loans were issued to a “constellation of actors other than central governments,” but that they were frequently backed by a government promise that the other party would pay up if they couldn’t.

“The contracts are hazy, and governments don’t know the actual monetary sums they owe China,” he explained.

According to the analysis, these unreported loans are worth $385 billion.

AidData, headquartered at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, identified 45 low- and middle-income countries with debt exposure to China that exceeds 10% of their national gross domestic product.

High levels of Chinese money going into locations like Balochistan in southwest Pakistan, where locals claim they receive little benefit and militants have launched a series of strikes aimed at undermining Chinese investment, has fueled resentment.

“We’re having buyers’ regret right now with the Belt and Road Initiative,” Parks added.

“Due to debt sustainability worries, several foreign governments who were previously eager to jump on the BRI bandwagon are now halting or canceling Chinese infrastructure projects.”

According to the survey, Beijing’s lending frenzy has slowed in the last two years due to borrowers’ resistance.

This year, the Group of Seven wealthy nations announced a counter-program to Beijing’s worldwide lending supremacy.

According to AidData, Beijing’s loans required higher interest rates and shorter repayment periods.

According to Parks, the BRI was “not a great effort to develop alliances,” as is sometimes the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.