China’s Green Energy Rush Has a Human Cost Ahead Of The Winter Olympics.

Farmers in China say they are being beaten, driven off their property, deceived out of money, and even wrongly imprisoned as officials rush to meet lofty goals to increase national green energy output.

China has pledged that the forthcoming Winter Olympics in 2022 would be the first to be totally powered by wind and solar energy, and has erected a slew of facilities to accommodate the demand — but environmentalists fear that regular people are being exploited by “land grabs” as a result.

The Long family, who say they’ve lost more than half their agricultural land to a vast solar farm next door, now has so little money that they’re heating their home with corn husks and plastic bags in the winter.

“When the power company leased the land for 25 years, we were promised only 1,000 yuan per mu of land each year,” said farmer Long from Huangjiao village, referring to a Chinese unit of land equal to around 667 square metres.

“By planting corn in the same space, we can make more than twice the amount. Now since I don’t have any land, I make a living as a day laborer.” China is the world’s leading manufacturer of wind turbines and solar panels, and the Winter Olympics are being used to promote the country’s green technologies as it seeks global markets.

To provide an uninterrupted power supply for the Games — and to remove the winter fog that has engulfed Beijing — Hebei province, which borders Beijing, has built a massive facility that draws energy from the region’s renewable energy initiatives.

Every year, just one plant generates 14 billion kilowatt hours of clean electricity, roughly equivalent to Slovenia’s yearly energy usage.

The green energy boom, on the other hand, has made life more risky and difficult for farmers like Long and his neighbor Pi.

Pi claims that villagers were compelled to sign lease contracts with State Power Investment Group (SPIC), one of the country’s five largest utility corporations, to lease their property to the solar park developed by SPIC.

Those who refused to comply were pummeled by police, he added, adding that “several were hospitalized, and some were jailed.”

After a public demonstration, Pi was imprisoned for 40 days, while Long was imprisoned for nine months for “illegally gathering and disturbing tranquility.”

"It's like a mafia situation," Pi explained. "If you raise an objection, you will be silenced, imprisoned, and sentenced."