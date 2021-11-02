China’s Gold Mining Operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being investigated.

According to a consultant for one of the Chinese-owned companies under investigation for irregularities in their gold mining operations in the deep east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, they hope to “bounce back” following an August suspension.

The governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, ordered the halt, saying he was trying to “establish order” in Mwenga territory, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Bukavu.

Kasi claimed the decision was in the “best interests of the local community and the environment,” citing “many abuses” by the half-dozen Chinese-backed businesses.

The opacity with which Congolese gold is mined and sold has long been a cause of worry, with UN experts stating last year that “smuggled gold volumes far exceed those offered lawfully.”

Gold, one of the huge Central African country’s enormous natural resources, is also used to fund armed organizations and fuel the long-running wars in the country’s eastern provinces.

Following a legislative probe, the fate of the Chinese-owned firms is now in the hands of the federal government in Kinshasa.

“We are sure, we will bounce back, and we even want to go further: we will be a trial project in gold traceability,” said Rudy Cornet, a consultant for Oriental Resources Congo, one of the companies.

“Some operators are really criminals, but we must not lump everyone together,” Cornet added, denying his client’s claimed infringement of the mining rules.

The enterprises have complied with the suspension, according to sources in Bukavu, and their machines are at a standstill while they prepare their legal objections.

“The corporations have gone to Kinshasa, we have filed our defense, and we are waiting,” Eric Kitoga, a Congolese lawyer who represents Congo Blueant Minerals, said (CBM).

He refuted a litany of allegations against CBM, including that its Chinese employees worked on tourist visas, that it did not pay taxes, and that it did not recompense peasant farmers for the use of their land.

In Mwenga, he adds, “we are chastised for not having an exploitation permit.” “However, the corporation has a contract with a local cooperative that allows it to operate there.” In light of the equipment used, Kitoga agreed that CBM had gone beyond a strictly “artisanal” process.

“We also recognize that the ecosystem has been harmed (and) that it must be restored,” he added.

