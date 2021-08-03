China’s gaming stocks plummet after a warning about “spiritual opium.”

After a state-run media article referred to internet games as “spiritual opium,” shares of Tencent and other big Chinese gaming businesses plunged on Tuesday.

The critique sparked fears among investors that China’s communist government will target online gaming as part of their campaign on Big Tech and other major sectors deemed out of control.

Children’s internet gaming addiction is “widespread,” according to the Economic Information Daily, a branch of the government’s Xinhua news agency.

“The harmfulness of games is becoming recognized by society, and they are frequently referred to as ‘spiritual opium’ and ‘electronic drugs,’” the report stated.

According to the essay, “no industry or sport should expand in such a way that it destroys a generation.”

Tencent, one of China’s largest tech companies and the creator of “Honor of Kings” and other global blockbuster games, had its stock drop more than 10% in Hong Kong shortly after the piece was published.

Rivals NetEase and XD Inc also fell, with both down more than 11% in Hong Kong.

The damage expanded to Japanese gaming equities, with shares of Nexon, an online game developer, falling more than 9% in Tokyo.

China has startled investors around the world with a slew of tech-related crackdowns, citing national security, data privacy, and monopoly concerns, as well as their societal implications.

E-commerce, education, music streaming, and ride-hailing are just a few of the industries that have seen their stock values plummet by billions of dollars.

Tencent’s super app WeChat, which is used for everything from chatting to bill payment, said last month that new user registrations would be suspended until early August for a security upgrade, raising concerns about the service’s future.