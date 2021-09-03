China’s Fragile Housing Giant, Evergrande

After years of fast growth and a buying frenzy, Chinese housing behemoth Evergrande is one of the country’s largest and most indebted private enterprises, teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.

The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have plummeted this year due to rising concerns about its financial health.

Any hypothetical bankruptcy of the company, which claims to employ 200,000 people and indirectly produce 3.8 million employment in China, would have significant economic and global ramifications.

Here’s everything we know about Evergrande so far.

Evergrande is one of China’s largest private corporations and one of the country’s top real estate developers, with a presence in over 280 locations.

As China’s economy opened up, the corporation accumulated fortune during decades of fast property expansion and wealth creation.

In a recent wealth report from Hurun, its president, Xu Jiayin, was listed as the fifth richest person in the country.

While the company is primarily a real estate enterprise, it has recently embarked on a full-fledged diversification strategy.

Outside of property development, Guangzhou FC, formerly Guangzhou Evergrande, is now the most well-known football team in China.

With its Evergrande Spring brand, the company is also a player in the booming mineral water and food markets. It has also constructed children’s amusement parks that it claims are “larger” than Disney’s.

In addition to tourism, Evergrande has made investments in digital operations, insurance, and health.

Some investments have fared better than others. Its electric car company, Evergrande Auto, which was launched in 2019, is presently not selling any vehicles.

In a nutshell, debt.

Evergrande has increased its acquisitions in recent years, capitalizing on the real estate boom.

The group announced this week that its overall liabilities had risen to 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), and it warned of “risks of borrowing defaults.”

Moody’s downgraded its strength rating to “negative” in August, citing concerns about repayment capacity, while Fitch and Standard & Poor’s followed suit.

Evergrande’s stock has dropped by more than 70% in a year, and some contractors and suppliers have complained about not being paid on time.

According to Bloomberg News, some of the company’s severely leveraged creditors are seeking prompt repayment of loans.

Last year, a leaked letter purporting to be from Xu asking regulators for permission to restructure caused market panic — but Evergrande later claimed it was a forgery.

