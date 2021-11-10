China’s Factory-gate Inflation Sets a New High.

According to official numbers released Wednesday, China’s factory-gate inflation touched a 26-year high in October, while consumer inflation increased due to rising energy prices and coronavirus outbreaks.

For the fourth month in a row, factory inflation in the world’s second-largest economy has risen. It jumped the most in more than two decades in September, as high commodity costs put pressure on firms.

The lifting of global lockdowns has increased energy demand at a time when supplies are low, exacerbated by China’s need to achieve environmental standards.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the producer price index (PPI), which gauges the cost of goods at the factory gate, increased more than predicted to 13.5 percent in October.

“The rise in PPI expanded in October due to a combination of imported foreign factors and the restricted supply of main local energy and raw commodities,” according to NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

In September, PPI increased by 10.7% year over year, the highest level in NBS data since the mid-1990s.

Price rises were seen in 36 of the 40 industrial sectors surveyed, including coal mining and oil and natural gas extraction, according to Dong.

Meanwhile, following four months of declines, the consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of retail inflation, rose more than predicted in October.

CPI increased 1.5 percent year over year, up from 0.7 percent in September and higher than a Bloomberg expert projection.

Dong attributed this to the “combination impacts of exceptional weather, mismatches in demand and supply of specific items, and growing capital costs.”

Vegetable prices have increased on a regular basis due to rainy weather, coronavirus outbreaks, and rising transportation costs, she said.