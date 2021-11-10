China’s economic slowdown raises concerns about the global economy.

The Chinese economy has recently lost its sparkle, dragged down by electricity shortages and a massive real estate crisis, to the point where experts are beginning to question its impact on the global growth it has aided for more than two decades.

The Federal Reserve warned in its report on financial stability released Monday that the challenges in China’s real estate sector, precipitated by the problems of colossus Evergrande, might pose dangers to the global economy and have an impact on the United States.

This is a significant shift from September, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell maintained that the world’s largest economy was not directly affected by China’s problems.

Evergrande is one of China’s largest enterprises, with a market capitalization of almost 260 billion euros. Its financial status is being keenly monitored because a collapse would be devastating to the Asian giant’s expansion.

China’s real estate industry is projected to account for 25-30% of the country’s GDP. The Evergrande issue dragged down GDP growth in the third quarter, which fell to 4.9 percent year-on-year from 7.9 percent in the second quarter.

“So far, Chinese official sector buffering has contained the likes of the Evergrande fiasco,” said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research for the Americas at financial giant ING.

He did agree, though, that there were “unknown hazards.”

He also stated that “China is right up there as a consideration given its size, and the significance of its financial sector,” which the Fed cannot overlook.

In October, the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth predictions for China, expecting it to grow by 8%, or 0.1 percent.

Gita Gopinath, the institution’s top economist, stated that the institution is “paying very close attention” to the Evergrande situation.

“Our judgment is that the [Chinese] government has the resources and ability to ring-fence the problem,” Gopinath told CBS News, “which implies that while we will see a shakeup in the real estate industry, it will be limited and will not spill over more broadly.”

Global GDP is expected to grow 5.9% this year, up from 6% in July, according to the IMF.

Beyond the real estate crisis, many economists had predicted a downturn in the world’s second-largest economy as the Chinese government, eager to cut debt, slows local government investments and tightens bank loan requirements.

China is predicted to grow at a rate of roughly 7% on average.