China’s Didi is facing a record fine just weeks after being listed in the United States, according to a report.

According to a source, Chinese regulators may slap Didi Chuxing with a harsher penalty than Alibaba’s record fine, which came only weeks after the company’s difficult IPO in New York.

Despite China’s opposition, Didi launched in New York on June 30 and saw a 10% increase in its stock price. However, Beijing began a probe against the company just days later, claiming cybersecurity concerns, and ordered that its software be pulled from retailers.

The action caused the company’s stock to fall, raising fears about the company’s future prospects.

Officials from seven departments, including the ministry of public security, were sent to the firm earlier this month for on-site cybersecurity examinations, exacerbating the company’s troubles.

According to Bloomberg News, Didi’s move to go public despite Beijing’s dissatisfaction was seen as a challenge to the leadership, according to people familiar with the situation.

According to the source, regulators are now contemplating possible penalties, which may include a large fine, the suspension of some operations, or the entry of a state-owned investor.

The censure might potentially result in Didi’s US shares being delisted or withdrawn, according to the report.

According to the sources, Beijing is anticipated to apply stiffer fines on Didi than it did on Alibaba.

Regulators smacked Alibaba with a record $2.78 billion punishment in April for acts seen to be an abuse of its dominating market position, and they’ve since broadened their crackdown to include other companies.

Didi’s stock dropped 11% in New York on Thursday, and it’s now down nearly 30% from its IPO price.

According to Bloomberg, China’s regulators are largely in favor of an IPO, but have expressed reservations about Didi’s data security standards.

Officials had encouraged Didi to verify the security of its data before advancing in the US, or to move the listing to Hong Kong or the Chinese mainland instead.

China has initiated inquiries into a number of other US-listed Chinese internet businesses as part of a broader effort to strengthen its network security and rein in some of the country’s most important and popular apps.