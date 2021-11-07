China’s Delivery Riders Are On The Verge Of Failure Due To Algorithms.

Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete using the Meituan app, handing delivering a perfectly hot dinner at exactly the time specified — and was instantly penalized half of his profits.

A mistake caused it to incorrectly register him as late, resulting in an automatic penalty — one of many ways, he claims, that delivery companies exploit millions of workers even as the industry flourishes.

Authorities have initiated a crackdown, requiring that companies like Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me provide fundamental labor safeguards like proper remuneration and insurance, as well as address algorithms that incentivize risky driving.

However, over a dozen truckers told AFP that little had changed on the ground.

“Going incredibly fast… speeding past red lights, driving on the wrong side of the road,” Zhuang added, is often the only way to complete orders on time.

“At first, (the app) gave us 40 to 50 minutes to finish an order; today, we’re allowed 30 minutes for an order within two kilometers, with the same distance and time as previously,” he explained.

According to a survey from the China Hospitality Association, the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns sparked a surge in demand for food delivery services, which is now valued 664 billion yuan ($100 billion).

Due to a plentiful supply of inexpensive labor, the country’s competitive app-based services have grown into practically every facet of modern life, with digitally aware consumers used to instantaneous assistance and speedy delivery.

However, after years of unconstrained growth, Beijing is targeting China’s Big Tech, with Tencent, Didi, and Meituan all being investigated for anti-monopoly violations.

Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion earlier this year after an inquiry revealed it had exploited its dominating market position.

The amount of data handled by popular apps, such as food delivery platforms, is causing public anxiety, and Chinese authorities have instructed the internet watchdog to investigate how algorithms are utilized by tech giants.

In recent years, shorter delivery times have also resulted in more accidents, despite claims of quick service.

Globally, the sector is under fire for how it treats mostly freelance workers, who are paid poorly, have few job rights, and are frequently employed through agencies to avoid having to provide benefits.

According to government statistics, China’s gig economy currently employs about a quarter of the country’s total, with 200 million individuals in “flexible employment.”

