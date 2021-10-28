China’s ‘Coercive’ Actions Across the Taiwan Strait are criticized by Biden.

In an address to an Asia-Pacific forum attended by China’s premier, US President Joe Biden criticized Beijing’s “coercive” actions across the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions have risen as Beijing increases air incursions near Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China considers a province that must be reunited by force if necessary.

Biden said the US was “very worried” by China’s “coercive and assertive activities… across the Taiwan Strait,” which separates the island from mainland China, in a video message to the summit.

According to a tape of his speech acquired by AFP, such acts “threaten regional peace and security.”

Biden was addressing at the East Asia Summit, which brings together 18 Asia-Pacific countries — albeit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders only gathered digitally this year.

Li Keqiang, the Chinese Premier, was in attendance, as was Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

The US president’s remarks came at a time when Washington and Beijing are at odds over Taiwan, with Biden pursuing tough policies towards China that appear to be similar to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Last week, Biden said on a public forum that the US was prepared to defend the island against any Chinese invasion, words that the White House soon walked down under Chinese warnings.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for broader participation of Taiwan in UN institutions, prompting China to claim the island lacked the legal authority to join the organization.

In 1979, the US switched recognition to Beijing, but Congress also passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which required the island to be supplied with weaponry for self-defense.

If China attacks, Washington has been purposefully unclear about whether it will intervene militarily.

During Wednesday’s conference, Biden took aim at China’s territorial claims, saying the US was “totally committed to the freedom of the seas, open waterways, and unhindered flow of commerce, including in the South China Sea.”

Beijing and other Southeast Asian countries have overlapping claims in the sensitive sea.

He also stated that the US will “stand out for human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as the rights of Hong Kong’s people.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) sponsored the summit, which was the culmination of three days of annual meetings hosted by the 10-member bloc.

Myanmar has been the focus of attention since a military coup in February.

