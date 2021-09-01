China’s children are taught about Xi Jinping’s philosophy.

Chinese students returned to school on Wednesday with new textbooks including “Xi Jinping ideas,” as the Communist Party seeks to spread his personality cult to children as young as seven and raise a new generation of patriots.

At the opening of the new school year on Wednesday, the education ministry announced it would infuse Xi’s poorly defined political ideology throughout the national curriculum, from basic schools to graduate programs.

According to a government notification on the new curriculum, primary school instructors must “plant the seeds of love for the party, the country, and socialism in young hearts.”

The president’s pithy remarks and photographs of his smiling visage adorn the new school books, which serve up chapters on Chinese civilisation’s triumphs and the Communist Party’s involvement in poverty relief and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic to primary school pupils.

Quotes from Xi on patriotism and duty, as well as tales from his interactions with regular citizens, are sprinkled throughout the lessons.

“Grandpa Xi Jinping is extremely busy with work, yet no matter how busy he is, he still participates in our activities and is concerned about our development,” according to one textbook.

Xi’s philosophy, which includes 14 concepts such as “absolute Party leadership” over the military and “increasing living conditions via development,” is based on 14 principles.

During a 2018 legislative meeting, it was codified in the constitution, abolishing term limits and paving the road for him to reign eternally.

The concepts are now frequently invoked by officials in a wide range of contexts, from battling Covid-19 to literature and art, and colleges have established Xi’s thought institutes.

The campaign to indoctrinate children with Xi’s political worldview reaches the youngest audience yet.

It comes as part of a larger drive by the Party to combat what it sees as corrupting influences on kids, such as video games, celebrities, and foreign educational instruments.

Older children’s textbooks include more complicated topics including the country’s aerospace sector and the country’s road to becoming a “modern socialist great power.”

Several parents privately expressed dissatisfaction with the curriculum, but they declined to be interviewed by AFP for fear of repercussions for speaking to foreign media.

However, anonymous internet commenters have voiced their displeasure with the regulation.

One user of the Weibo social media network said, “Brainwashing begins in childhood.”

Another person inquired, “Can we deny this?”

The textbooks, according to Wang Fei-Ling, a professor of international affairs at Georgia Tech, are an example of the Communist Party’s attempt to “bet on a cult of personality.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.