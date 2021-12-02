China’s central bank wants to regulate new financial technologies (NFTs) and the metaverse, as well as form a global coalition to combat crypto-related crime.

The People’s Bank of China has hinted that burgeoning crypto specialty NFTs and the metaverse could be included in the asset listings it intends to start monitoring.

Gou Wenjun, the director of the central bank’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) office, warned these technologies might be utilized for criminal activities while speaking at the national financial security summit. These fast-growing developments, he added, could wind up being utilized as money-laundering tools by criminals if they are left unsupervised.

Despite the government’s apparent position against cryptocurrencies, China has been gripped by a growing desire for NFTs and metaverse. Beijing has imposed a statewide ban on all crypto-related transactions, threatening those who do not comply with the prohibition with sanctions. Furthermore, claiming the harmful environmental impact, the country initiated a crackdown on crypto mining.

The official from the central bank stated that he is open to increasing global cooperation among financial intelligence agencies in order to build an international coalition to combat crypto-related crimes. “With 60 abroad financial intelligence agencies, the Anti-Money Laundering Center will continue to strengthen information sharing and co-investigation cooperation,” he added.

Wenjun requested that the agency be given the authority to “clarify supervisory responsibilities, increase virtual asset transparency, and investigate the usage of supervisory sandboxes to research and judge the essence and nature of virtual assets.”

He also stated that China should enhance its KYC rules for digital asset transactions in order to make transactions easier for service providers.