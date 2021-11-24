China’s birthrate has dropped to its lowest level in decades.

Last year, China’s birthrate hit a new low, underscoring a potential demographic problem for Beijing brought on by an aging workforce, a weakening economy, and the slowest population growth in decades.

In 2016, China eased its “one-child policy,” which was one of the harshest in the world, allowing couples to have two children. This was increased to three children earlier this year.

However, as the cost of living rises and women increasingly make their own family planning decisions, the improvements have failed to produce the hoped-for baby boom.

According to the 2021 Statistical Yearbook, China had 8.52 births per 1,000 people last year, the lowest level since the yearbook began collecting data in 1978.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, this is a significant decrease from the previous year’s 10.41 and the lowest figure since Communist China was created in 1949.

Furthermore, according to the yearbook, the number of marriages registered in 2020 will be at a 17-year low, with only 8.14 million couples marrying last year.

Parts of central China were placed under heavy lockdown for months during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, and many government offices were temporarily closed across the country.

However, for the majority of last year, there were little official limitations on weddings taking place as usual.

After a mandated 30-day “cooling-off period” for divorcing couples was established at the beginning of 2020, the number of divorces declined for the first time in at least 30 years.

The yearbook data reveals a number of social developments that worry Beijing’s leadership, which has pursued a socially conservative vision for a society that includes women as husbands and mothers.

China’s population expanded at its slowest rate since the 1960s, according to the results of a once-in-a-decade census released in May.

Beijing asked for a reduction in abortions that are not “medically required” in September, as part of state attempts to improve birthrates.

The accuracy of China’s data has also been called into question.

Bloomberg calculated on Wednesday that China undercounted births by at least 11.6 million between 2000 and 2010, based on disparities between the statistical yearbook, for which polls are done annually, and the once-in-a-decade census.

This week, two hashtags related to marriage data trended on the Twitter-like Weibo social network, garnering over 140 million views.

On the thread, one netizen grumbled, “I think raising a cat is hard, let alone getting married and having kids.”

Others said that the divorce cooling-off period had passed them by. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.