China’s astronauts perform a spacewalk in order to improve a robotic arm.

On Friday, Chinese astronauts flew into space to complete work on a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.

The spacewalk, which was shown live on state television for the second time in two months, is part of China’s hugely publicized space program, which has already seen the country land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon.

Three crew members landed at the station in June and will spend three months in space, making it China’s longest crewed mission to yet.

The China Manned Space Agency stated in a statement that astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming successfully departed the Tianhe core module on Friday to install foot stops and a workstation on the station’s robotic arm.

The astronauts were seen operating outside the spaceship while attached to it by a lengthy rope in video footage.

Working on a heating unit and adjusting a panoramic camera are among their responsibilities, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

This is China’s third spacewalk, following the first in 2008, when Zhai Zhigang made China the third country after the Soviet Union and the United States to accomplish a spacewalk.

Liu and the third crew member, Tang Hongbo, left the station in early July for the second time.

It’s China’s first crewed trip in in five years, and it’s a significant deal as the country commemorates the ruling Communist Party’s 100th anniversary.