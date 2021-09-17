China’s anger about nuclear submarines is dismissed by Australia.

On Friday, Australia dismissed Chinese criticism of its intention to buy US nuclear-powered submarines, vowing to uphold the rule of law in airspace and waters where Beijing has made a number of contentious claims.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new defence alliance between Australia and the United States, extending US nuclear submarine technology, as well as cyber defense, applied artificial intelligence, and undersea capabilities, to Australia.

China’s government has branded the alliance a “very irresponsible” danger to regional stability, doubting Australia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and warning Western partners that they risk “shooting themselves in the foot.”

In an interview with radio station 2GB on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that China has its own “quite significant program of nuclear submarine manufacturing.”

“They, like Australia and all other countries, have the right to make decisions in their national interests for their defense arrangements,” he said.

The Australian leader said his administration was reacting to shifting dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, where land is increasingly contested and competition is expanding, in a series of media interviews.

In an interview with Channel Seven news, he stated that Australia is “extremely aware” of China’s nuclear submarine capabilities and expanding military investment.

“We want to make sure that international waters are always international waters, and that international skies are always international skies, and that the rule of law applies equally everywhere,” he said.

According to him, Australia wants to make sure there were no “no-go zones” in regions controlled by international law.

“Whether it’s for trade, or for things like underwater cables, or for planes and where they can fly, that’s critical. That is, that is the order that we must maintain. That is what peace and stability bring, and that is what we are striving for.”

China rejects competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam for practically all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic passes.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement declaring Beijing’s historical claim to the majority of the seas to be unfounded.

China has also imposed severe economic sanctions on Australian goods in a variety of industries.

Those actions are commonly viewed in Australia as retaliation for opposing Beijing's efforts to exert influence in the country by rejecting Chinese investment in critical areas.