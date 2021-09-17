China’s anger about nuclear submarines is dismissed by Australia.

On Friday, Australia dismissed Chinese criticism of its intention to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, vowing to uphold the rule of law in airspace and waters where Beijing has placed hotly contested claims.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new defence alliance between Australia and the United States, extending US nuclear submarine technology, as well as cyber defense, applied artificial intelligence, and undersea capabilities, to Australia.

Beijing has branded the new alliance as a “extremely irresponsible” danger to regional security, casting doubt on Australia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and warned Western partners that they risk “shooting themselves in the foot.”

In an interview with radio station 2GB on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed that China had its own “quite significant program of nuclear submarine manufacturing.”

“They, like Australia and all other countries, have the right to make decisions in their national interests for their defense arrangements,” he said.

The Australian leader said his administration was reacting to shifting dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, where land is increasingly contested and competition is expanding, in a series of media interviews.

He told Channel Seven news that Australia is “extremely aware” of China’s nuclear submarine capabilities and escalating military investment.

“We want to make sure that international waters are always international waters, and that international skies are always international skies, and that the rule of law applies equally everywhere,” he said.

The prime minister stated that Australia wants to ensure that there were no “no-go zones” in regions covered by international law.

“Whether it’s for trade, or for things like underwater cables, or for planes and where they can fly, that’s critical. That is, that is the order that we must maintain. That is what peace and stability bring, and that is what we are striving for.”

France was also enraged by Australia’s move, as it had lost a contract to sell conventional submarines to Australia valued Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016.

It was a “stab in the back” from Australia, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The alliance’s fundamental backdrop, though, is China’s growth.

China rejects competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam for practically all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic passes.

Beijing has been accused of putting a variety of military weapons in the region, including anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles, in violation of a 2016 international tribunal judgement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.