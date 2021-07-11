China’s and North Korea’s leaders pledge to strengthen ties, according to KCNA.

As the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of a friendship pact, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have pledged to take their relations to a “new stage,” according to Pyongyang’s state media.

China has long been North Korea’s ally and economic backer, their bond cemented in the horror of the Korean War, when Mao Zedong dispatched millions of “volunteers” to bring US-led UN forces to a halt.

On July 11, 1961, the two countries signed a pact of friendship, collaboration, and mutual aid in the case of an armed attack, with Mao comparing the allies to “lips and fangs.”

Because of Pyongyang’s expanding nuclear ambitions, relations have varied throughout the years, but with discussions between North Korea and the US at a stalemate, both sides have pushed to cement their relationship.

“Despite the unprecedentedly challenging world situation in recent years, the DPRK and China’s comradely trust and militant friendship grow stronger day by day,” Kim wrote in his greeting to Xi, using the North’s official name.

Kim emphasized the importance of the treaty in “ensuring peace and stability in Asia and the rest of the globe given that hostile forces are becoming more frantic in their challenge and obstructive moves,” according to the KCNA news agency.

According to KCNA, Xi wrote that he hoped to bring the two nations and their people “greater happiness” by “steadily leading the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage.”

It’s a far cry from a few years ago, when relations between the two countries were strained and Kim had yet to meet with Xi since succeeding his father in December 2011.

Kim initially visited China in March 2018, and the two leaders have met five times since then.

The message exchange is the latest indicator of the two countries’ rekindled ties, which observers believe is aimed at the United States amid stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington and rising US-Beijing tensions.

Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, told AFP, “It’s a marriage of convenience.”

He went on to say that the two allies’ relationship has been strained since the end of the Korean War, and that they would “never truly trust each other.”

But, as Park pointed out, they’ll need each other to cope with Washington.

“And the closer they get, the more difficult it will be to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons.”