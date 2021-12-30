China warns that the United States will pay a “unbearable price” for its actions in Taiwan.

In Beijing’s latest threat over the flashpoint island, China’s foreign minister said Thursday that the US will “pay an excruciating price” for its actions toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent years over human rights, trade, and technological competition, with Taiwan being a major flashpoint.

China claims Taiwan, a democratic island, as its own territory, and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

Despite the fact that most countries have decided to recognize Beijing over Taipei, many have maintained strong unofficial ties with the latter, which China despises.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned that Washington’s intervention may lead to a perilous situation in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV and official news agency Xinhua broadcast on Thursday.

“The United States has broken pledges made when China and the United States established diplomatic relations, has condoned and promoted ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, and has attempted to distort and hollow out the one-China principle,” Wang Yi stated.

“Not only would this put Taiwan in a hazardous situation, but it will also put the United States in an untenable position.”

The US welcomed Taiwan to its Democracy Summit earlier this month, in an insult to China.

Last month, US President Joe Biden defined Taiwan as “independent,” but then corrected his words, clarifying that US policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan’s independence under the Taiwan Act, but it does promise to assisting the island in its defense.

Beijing considers any official proclamation of a “independent” Taiwan as a provocation, and has threatened countries that support Taipei’s right to self-determination with retaliation.

Following a visit by a group of American congressmen last month, the Chinese military has conducted an increasingly aggressive series of maritime and air military activities around the island, conducting military maneuvers near the Taiwan Strait.

China has stepped up its efforts to isolate Taiwan globally in recent years.

Nicaragua switched its diplomatic allegiance to China earlier this month, dealing a blow to Taiwan, which now has only 14 friends worldwide.