China warns that nations that boycott the Olympics will ‘pay a price.’

On Thursday, China warned Western nations that a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would cost them “a lot of money.”

The United States announced its boycott earlier this week, citing rampant Chinese human rights violations and what it calls “genocide” against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

In a rush of diplomatic goodwill on Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada followed suit.

The boycott did not result in no athletes being sent, but it incensed Beijing, which threatened punishment on Thursday.

“The exploitation of the Olympic platform for political manipulation by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada is unpopular and self-isolating, and they will surely pay the price for their crime,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson called the boycott a “crucial step in challenging the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic populations,” according to advocacy groups.

According to activists, at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, largely Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang’s “re-education camps,” where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

The camps have been justified by Beijing as vocational training centers aimed at diminishing Islamic extremism’s attractiveness.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, stated on Wednesday that he would remain politically neutral on the issue, adding that the most important thing was “the athletes’ participation in the Olympic Games.”

Relations between Beijing and all four boycotting Western countries have deteriorated considerably in recent years.

China has also been chastised by the United Kingdom for its actions in Hong Kong.

After Washington voiced eavesdropping fears, it enraged Beijing by prohibiting Chinese tech giant Huawei’s participation in the country’s 5G internet rollout last year.

Meanwhile, Canada’s relations with China have deteriorated since Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on a US warrant, prompting Beijing to detain two Canadian individuals.

In September, all three were released and repatriated.

In recent years, Canberra’s ties with Beijing have deteriorated, with China imposing a slew of punitive tariffs on Australian imports.

Australia’s willingness to legislate against foreign influence operations, its refusal to award Huawei 5G contracts, and its call for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have enraged China.

The recent decision by Australia to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new defence deal with the United Kingdom and the United States is widely regarded as an attempt to contain Chinese influence.