China urges Canada to disregard US-created Huawei risks.

As Canada considers whether or not to exclude Huawei from its 5G mobile network deployment, a top Chinese official urged Ottawa on Tuesday to overlook national security dangers that the US has “manufactured” about the telecoms giant.

The notion that Huawei is a national security danger was “created by the US,” and “the major goal of it is to crack down on Huawei,” according to Cong Peiwu, China’s ambassador to Canada.

The US has barred Huawei from participating in the development of 5G technology on American soil, citing concerns about eavesdropping or sabotage against western networks, which the Chinese telecoms behemoth rejects.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has been investigating the subject for years and is expected to make a decision shortly, according to local media.

During a virtual conference hosted by the Center for International Governance Innovation, an independent think tank, the Chinese ambassador said it was the US that had engaged in such espionage “during the previous decades.”

“We do hope that the Canadian side makes its own decision and does not listen to the US opinion,” he added, adding that failing to do so would “send out a very incorrect signal to the Chinese enterprises.”

Other Canadian allies, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, and Sweden, have already followed in the footsteps of the United States.

Without waiting for Ottawa to make a judgment, many major Canadian telecoms companies, including Bell, Rogers, and Telus, have already declared that they are abandoning Huawei in favor of alternative partners, including Nokia of Finland and Ericsson of Sweden, for the deployment of their 5G networks.