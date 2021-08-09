China Telecom is planning a $8.4 billion Shanghai IPO in 2021, which would be the world’s largest.

China Telecom could raise more than $8 billion in a Shanghai initial public offering, which would be the largest this year, just months after it was delisted in the US due to the US-China trade war.

According to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday, the company stated it had priced their offer at 4.53 yuan per share, which would be worth 47.1 billion yuan ($7.3 billion).

Bloomberg News said that if an over-allotment option was used, the total would rise to 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion).

Following an executive order by former president Donald Trump, China Telecom, along with other state-owned telecoms businesses China Mobile and China Unicom, was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January.

The directive forbade American investments in a number of enterprises that are thought to be supplying or helping China’s military and security apparatus.

China Telecom is the country’s largest fixed-line operator, and the stock offering would be the year’s largest, surpassing the $5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong in February by TikTok competitor Kuaishou Technology.

In the 2000s, many of China’s largest internet and telecom companies sought finance by listing their shares on the more sophisticated US stock markets, but the tide has begun to shift.

Authorities have been pushing in recent years to encourage such companies to list on the country’s domestic markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as Hong Kong, a trend that is expected to be intensified by a government campaign to tighten control over the country’s major internet companies.

The revenues from the Shanghai IPO will be used for 5G and cloud-network infrastructure, among other activities, according to the exchange filing. China is in the midst of a digital transformation drive.