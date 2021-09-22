China Sends Covid Aid To Myanmar Rebels: Shots in the Dark

China is playing both sides in Myanmar’s tangled politics, delivering vaccines to both the junta and rebel groups that are the generals’ sworn foes in order to combat the coronavirus and increase its power in the country’s messy politics.

The generals who deposed Aung San Suu Kyi in February and threw Myanmar’s healthcare system into chaos had already received nearly 13 million doses from Beijing.

The junta’s inability to stop the virus’s spread has alarmed authorities on the other side of the country’s porous 2,000-kilometer border with China, where officials are conducting a “zero case” fight on Covid-19.

As a result, numerous rebel factions informed AFP that Beijing had covertly delivered thousands of vaccines, medical personnel, and construction supplies for quarantine centers.

Colonel Naw Bu, spokesman for the Kachin Independence Army, claimed that Chinese Red Cross employees “come to help us periodically… to help us avert the Covid pandemic” (KIA).

“However, they did not come to settle here,” added the colonel, whose tens of thousands of members hold territory in Myanmar’s jade-rich northern hills.

“They only came for a short time and then left.”

The KIA is one of Myanmar’s more than 20 ethnic rebel factions, many of which control large swaths of remote borderland, who have fought each other and the military over drugs, natural resources, and autonomy.

They are, however, all sensitive to Covid.

The KIA vaccinated 10,000 individuals in their Laiza headquarters with Chinese jabs as a third wave smashed into lowland Myanmar in July, according to Naw Bu.

He also mentioned that health personnel from China had crossed across to distribute masks and hand sanitizer.

It’s a scene that’s all too common along the porous border.

A spokeswoman for the Shan State Progress Party rebel group told AFP that the organization has vaccinated 1,000 individuals in regions under its control with Chinese immunizations.

He stated that a total of half a million had been ordered.

“Wonderful neighbor” Spokesman Brigadier General Tar Phone Kyaw told AFP that China had also offered to give doses to the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, which is stationed in adjacent area.

Meanwhile, laborers work on a new quarantine center in Muse, which will contain up to 1,000 beds for traders eager to continue business with the country’s massive, Covid-averse neighbor.

The workers are Myanmar nationals, but authorities in China’s Yunnan province provided all of the construction materials, according to AFP.

The aid isn’t getting the same attention as Beijing’s diplomacy abroad in Asia and Africa.

“China, as always, will supply in accordance with their requirements. Brief News from Washington Newsday.