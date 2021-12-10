China scoffs as Biden promotes the United States as a democracy champion.

As he wrapped off a two-day meeting on democratic liberties on Friday, President Joe Biden stressed that democracy “knows no borders,” despite a barrage of criticism from China and domestic critics.

Biden’s administration has centered on restoring America to what Ronald Reagan referred to as a “shining city on the hill,” or a beacon of freedom to which other countries look.

However, the Washington summit, which was convened via video link because to Covid-19, highlighted the challenges that the US faces in resuming its usual role.

Biden said democracy “knows no borders” in his closing remarks to leaders from dozens of countries, as well as representatives from NGOs and philanthropic organizations. It can communicate in any language. Anti-corruption advocates, human rights defenders, and journalists are all home to it.” “We’re dedicated to working with all those who share those principles to establish the rules of the road,” Biden said, adding that the US will support countries that “let their people to breathe freely rather than seek to suffocate them with an iron fist.” Biden has repeatedly stated that the globe is at a “inflection point” in the conflict between expanding autocracies and under-fire democracies.

He offered $424 million on the first day of the virtual summit to support media freedom, fair elections, and anti-corruption activities.

Biden stated, “Democracy requires champions.”

However, competitor China was trolling the meeting with satirical propaganda, including a rap song in English suggesting that Americans “sell democracy like they sell Coca-Cola!” as Biden hosted the conference on a wall of television screens in the White House.

China and Russia, which Biden refers to as the “supreme leaders of the autocracies camp,” were the most high-profile figures left off the Washington summit invite list.

Both countries have reacted fiercely, accusing Biden of inflaming ideological divisions reminiscent of the Cold War.

China is particularly upset because, despite not being invited, Taiwan was.

Taiwan is becoming an increasingly painful place in the larger conflict between Beijing and Washington because it is a democratically administered island that China deems a renegade province.

Nicaragua canceled its prior diplomatic affiliation with Taiwan, stating it only recognized China, giving Beijing a boost right in the middle of Biden’s trip.

Taiwan now has only 14 diplomatic friends, just as the US State Department urges “any countries that appreciate democratic institutions” to “increase interaction” with the island.

Biden’s call for democracy was welcomed with diverse reactions at home.

On the one hand, Republican critics charge that he has been too soft on China and other foes.

