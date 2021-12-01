China refutes reports that it is considering closing the foreign IPO loophole.

Beijing denied on Wednesday that it was aiming to close a loophole that allows Chinese internet companies to list on global stock exchanges.

China is planning to ban companies from using offshore structures known as variable interest entities (VIEs), according to Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. This would close a loophole used by tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent in recent decades to avoid restrictions on foreign investment and foreign listings.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, on the other hand, turned it down.

In a statement on its website, it added, “We have observed the reports… This news is not accurate.”

A restriction like this would be a significant step in China’s fight against foreign listings.

After a New York IPO by ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing went ahead this year despite regulatory worries, Beijing has increased its monitoring of major foreign listings.

Authorities have now initiated cybersecurity investigations into Didi, ordered its removal from app stores, and expanded their investigations into other US-listed Chinese companies.

The adjustment is expected to be included in draft foreign listing regulations that could be finalized as soon as this month, according to Bloomberg.

Companies that use VIE, on the other hand, will be eligible to float in Hong Kong as long as they meet regulatory requirements, according to the statement. The guidelines, according to Bloomberg, are still in the draft stage and could be altered.

China has launched a broad regulatory crackdown in the last year, halting IPOs and affecting major corporations as the government strives to limit their power.