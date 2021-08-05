China Promises the World Two Billion Vaccine Doses: Xi

President Xi Jinping announced Thursday that China will “strive to provide” two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to the world this year and will donate $100 million to the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax.

As China confronts a new outbreak spurred by the highly contagious Delta form, Xi made the vow in a written message to a video forum on vaccine cooperation.

Delta has now been discovered in regions of China, requiring widespread testing and raising the daily case count to its highest level in months.

“China will endeavor to supply two billion doses of vaccination to the world throughout this year,” Xi stated, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

He also mentioned that China has pledged to provide $100 million to Covax for vaccine distribution in underdeveloped nations.

The declaration comes only weeks after Xi committed $3 billion in funding to developing nations to combat Covid-19 during an unprecedented emergency online summit of APEC leaders.

The funding will be used to assist developing countries in recovering from the virus’s social and economic effects.

Since the beginning of the year, China has sent more than 700 million doses of vaccine to other nations, according to Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

The latest offer comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s statement that the US had donated over 100 million vaccines to countries throughout the world.

Beginning later this month, the United States will begin delivering an additional 500 million Pfizer doses to 100 low-income countries, as pledged.