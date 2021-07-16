China pledges an additional $3 billion in Covid-19 aid to developing nations.

At an unusual emergency online conference of APEC chiefs of state on Friday, China’s President Xi Jinping committed $3 billion in aid to underdeveloped nations to combat Covid-19.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi said the additional money were aimed to “support Covid-19 reaction and economic and social recovery in other developing countries,” following a similar vow in May.

Xi, who appeared via video link, adding that China had already sent more than 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to underdeveloped nations.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was supposed to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group’s annual summit in December, but she arranged an extra meeting with less than five days’ notice to address pressing challenges brought by the global pandemic.

The conference, which began on Friday evening Beijing time, is being attended by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Faced with worldwide criticism for how it handled the original epidemic in Wuhan, as well as calls for an international investigation into the causes of the pandemic, Beijing has been eager to portray itself as a savior for other countries battling to contain the virus.

In recent months, China, which first discovered the coronavirus in late 2019, has committed billions of dollars in aid, medical equipment, and vaccinations to countries all around the world as it battled internal epidemics.