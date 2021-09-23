China opposes Taiwan’s participation in the Pacific Trade Agreement.

China warned on Thursday that Taiwan should not join a key trans-Pacific trade agreement, just days after Beijing declared it wanted to join the same agreement.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which was signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018, is the region’s largest free-trade agreement, accounting for about 13.5 percent of world GDP.

Taiwan has fought for years to be admitted and announced on Thursday that it had submitted an official application.

“Taiwan cannot remain isolated from the rest of the world and must integrate with the regional economy,” said government spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng.

China, on the other hand, has stated that Taiwan, which is self-ruled and democratic, should not be permitted to join.

“We vehemently oppose any country having official interactions with Taiwan, and we vehemently oppose the Taiwan region joining any official treaties or organizations,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry.

China presented its own proposal to join the CPTPP last week.

The US initially led negotiations for the broad trade agreement in order to expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was originally intended to keep China out, as it has its own regional trade agreement.

However, in 2017, former US President Donald Trump, who despises multilateral agreements, backed out of the agreement.

The CPTPP, which comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam, is the successor to those talks.

Those wishing to join must have the unanimous support of all pact members, which China and Taiwan may find difficult to achieve.

China’s proposal comes at a time when the country is at odds with a number of Western countries, particularly Australia, with which it has imposed trade restrictions.

If China wants to sign up, it must lift a ban on interaction with senior Australian politicians, Australia warned this week.

Smaller countries in the CPTPP, on the other hand, are reluctant to risk Beijing’s fury by allowing Taiwan to join.

China’s autocratic leaders have promised to conquer Taiwan one day, if necessary by force.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who considers Taiwan as a sovereign nation, they have increased economic, military, and diplomatic pressure on the island.

To show its dissatisfaction, China frequently deploys military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Taiwanese officials say 19 Chinese planes came into the zone on Thursday, including 14 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers, in one of the largest breaches in months.

However, China’s increasing threats to Taiwan have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.