China Mines the Ashes of the US Afghan Project for Profit.

China’s overtures to the Taliban suggest a desire to maximize the benefits of the US experiment in Afghanistan, which has collapsed dramatically.

Analysts say Beijing will keep a close eye on the hardliners in Kabul, especially because Afghanistan borders China’s eastern Xinjiang province, which is home to the Muslim-majority Uyghurs.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited a Taliban team in Beijing just a fortnight before the Islamists seized control in a rapid onslaught that astonished the globe.

China said it was ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan just one day after the Taliban entered Kabul.

While Beijing has stated that it has no wish to control any future political settlement in Kabul, it appears that it has spotted an opening to advance its Belt and Road objectives as the United States withdraws.

Beijing has a few essential requests when authority passes to the Taliban, according to Hua Po, an independent political expert in Beijing.

“The first is to safeguard China’s investments and Chinese nationals’ safety,” he says.

“Second, contacts with separatists in East Turkestan (Xinjiang) must be severed, and they must not be allowed to return to Xinjiang.”

However, pragmatism appears to be winning out over ideology when it comes to a group whose theological ideas have previously made China uncomfortable.

And the Taliban appear to have realized that if they want good relations with China, they must leave China’s Muslims alone – whose agony has become a rallying cry for Islamists around the world.

Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman, has promised that “Afghanistan’s soil will not be utilized against the security of any country.”

From the Aynak Copper Mine project, Afghanistan’s largest copper deposit and the world’s second-largest, to the northern oil deposits of Faryab and Sar-i-pul, state media in China has puffed up the prospect of pushing huge economic projects under the new regime.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been invested by Beijing-backed companies on mining and construction rights, but the lack of security has put a stop to most of the plans.

Meanwhile, producers of electric vehicles that run on the mineral are licking their lips due to Afghanistan’s abundant lithium reserves — the country has been dubbed the “Saudi Arabia of lithium.”

China is also the world’s largest EV manufacturer.

The Taliban, who stand to gain a lot from closer ties with China, “look forward to China’s engagement in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” according to Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.

She stated, “We welcome this.”

Although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens, China’s embassy in Kabul remains open. Brief News from Washington Newsday.