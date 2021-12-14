China may soon be able to count lost decades in the same way that Japan has.

China may soon be counting lost decades, or periods of extended stagnation, in the same way that Japan has been doing since the early 1990s, just after the stock and property bubbles burst.

Japan was once the envy of the entire globe. That was back in the glorious 1980s, when the country’s economy boomed at a breakneck pace, fueled by surging exports and strong capital spending.

Meanwhile, the country’s newly wealthy were filled with ecstasy as the equity and property bubbles burst. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo climbed from from 6,500 in 1980 to around 40,000 in 1989. In addition, property values increased sevenfold within the same time span.

As a result, a handkerchief-sized piece of property in Tokyo costs a few thousand dollars.

The oxygen that helped Japan’s bubbles grow bigger and bigger was easy money provided by the country’s central bank, as it is with every bubble. The Bank of Japan decreased short-term interest rates from 5.5 percent in 1985 to 2.5 percent in 1987 following the Plaza Accord in 1985. As a result, equity and property prices could only increase. Investors began to assume that Japan was unstoppable, on its way to supplanting the United States as the world’s greatest economy.

That was the silver lining to the bubble. But there was also a dark side. In the 1970s, rising property values triggered a long-term decrease in marriage rates. As a result, younger generations found it impossible to purchase a home, live independently, marry, and establish a family.

Japan was unable to catch up and bypass the United States. Instead, when the equities and property bubbles burst in 1989, its meteoric rise in the global economy came to an abrupt halt. The country thereafter sank into three decades of stagnation and debt, with no end in sight.

China is about to experience something similar. The similarities between the two countries’ economic performance are too striking to ignore.

China, like Japan, had a boom period that lasted two decades, from the early 1990s to 2008. During this time, China’s economy became the envy of the world, rising at exponential rates thanks to solid exports and a dosage of incentives that unleashed the Chinese people’s innovation and creativity.

Then there were the construction projects, which included everything from residential buildings to bridges, ports, and highways. One aspect of the construction was required to assist China in modernizing and catching up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.