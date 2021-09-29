China is cracking down on popular culture in an attempt to ‘control’ youth.

China’s government has initiated a crackdown on youth culture, from reality TV to online gaming and even pop fandom, in an effort to increase “ideological control,” according to analysts.

Beijing has taken a number of steps to curb what it sees as modern entertainment’s excesses, including urging social media sites to produce patriotic content.

Authorities claim they are focusing on harmful attitudes and “abnormal aesthetics,” but analysts believe the restrictions are aimed at limiting outside influences and suffocating any opposition to the Communist Party.

According to Cara Wallis, a media studies scholar at Texas A&M University, the revisions show a “very determined effort to crank up ideological control.”

Over the last decade, China has seen a proliferation of colorful and often bizarre entertainment formats, such as boot camp-style talent TV shows inspired by Japanese and Korean pop culture and celebrity gossip.

Along the process, it has also grown to become the world’s largest video gaming market.

Regulators seek to rein in the entertainment and gaming businesses because they are concerned about decadence and bad morality.

They’ve made examples of suspected out-of-line movie stars, prohibited reality talent programs, and ordered broadcasters to cease airing “sissy” males and “vulgar influences.”

They’ve also set daily limits on how much time children can spend playing video games.

The appeal of entertainment obsessions poses a threat to authorities because it “allows an alternative to exist to the (Communist) Party offering spiritual or ideological guidance” for Chinese young, according to Steve Tsang, head of the SOAS China Institute.

As tensions with the West have grown, China has pushed a nationalist and militaristic narrative at home, including a picture of rugged masculinity exemplified by blockbuster action films like “Wolf Warrior.”

This month, President Xi Jinping advised young Communist Party officials not to be “spineless cowards.”

Regulators and the state-controlled media have expressed concern over what they perceive to be negative foreign influences on young Chinese men.

Last week, the party-run Global Times tabloid claimed that the East Asian trend of “effeminate” male superstars has its roots in a post-World War II CIA program to weaken Japanese men.

“There is concern for the nation’s future prosperity, which is linked to the quality of the younger generation,” said Altman Peng, a media and gender researcher at Newcastle University.

Peng told AFP that these tactics are also an option as Beijing pushes more births to combat a potential demographic catastrophe. Brief News from Washington Newsday.