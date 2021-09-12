China is being defended by a foreign legion of YouTubers.

An unexpected group of foreigners is publicly defending Beijing against international critics, with YouTube films “debunking” charges of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China.

They are teachers and company owners from the United Kingdom, Colombia, and Singapore, a motley crew of YouTubers who have gained notoriety for their video debunkings of what they see to be unjust accusations leveled against Beijing.

Videos oscillate between praise for China’s tremendous development and denials of negative foreign news.

They are being used as a weapon in the information war against China’s opponents, according to experts, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of people.

Fernando Munoz Bernal, a Colombian English instructor in Dongguan, southern China, and owner of the “FerMuBe” channel, told AFP: “I’m trying to reach the individuals who have been brainwashed.”

Bernal, who moved to China in 2000 and has roughly 30,000 YouTube subscribers and 18,000 Bilibili subscribers, was one of the vloggers who debunked claims of human rights violations in Xinjiang this year.

In an April video, he accused international media of distorting coverage of Xinjiang and supported local companies’ aversion to speaking to journalists against “whatever lies and rumors journalists fabricate.”

He told AFP that Western media try to divert attention away from difficulties in their own countries by “inventing opponents out of thin air” in China.

He isn’t on his own.

“Does this appear to be oppression?” In another video of the same genre, Brit Jason Lightfoot, who has 173,000 members, visits a restaurant in Guizhou province and says, “Look at this buffet!”

The US and other governments accuse China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, while human rights groups claim that Chinese authorities have enforced mass incarceration and forced labor in the region.

Beijing disputes the charges and has launched a campaign of intimidation against governments, individuals, media organizations, and firms that have committed to investigate their Xinjiang supply networks.

The vloggers deny being paid spokespeople for the Chinese government, claiming instead to be on self-appointed missions to dispel myths about a nation they adore.

Their backgrounds are frequently unrelated to current events or politics, and their movies combine footage from daily life with passionate defenses of China.

Bernal, who knows a little Chinese, said he was driven by a fear of a clash between China and the West spurred by a “disinformation campaign” against Beijing.

“If there is a war, my life is in jeopardy,” he told AFP.

Without a specific VPN, YouTube is inaccessible inside China.