China Implements a New Data Law in the Face of “National Security” Concerns.

China’s new data security law goes into force on Wednesday, marking the country’s latest push to tighten regulation of its massive digital sector.

The regulation, which is broad in scope, aims to tighten the reins on China’s tech behemoths and what they do with data from its hundreds of millions of customers.

It also comes as concerns about data security rise as government agencies become more reliant on cloud storage services.

National security reasons have also been raised by Beijing as rationale for the measure. Authorities are concerned that home data will wind up in foreign hands as Chinese tech businesses expand worldwide.

Here’s what we know about the new law so far:

The law establishes the obligations of all corporations and organizations that handle data.

It imposes fines of up to 10 million yuan ($1.55 million) for a variety of offenses, including data leaks and failure to verify the identities of data purchasers and sellers.

Its scope is extensive, encompassing data kept and processed within China’s borders as well as data stored and handled outside of China that could jeopardize China’s national security or people’ rights.

Without Beijing’s consent, organizations and individuals are not allowed to hand over information to foreign law enforcement authorities.

According to Angela Zhang, an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, “there will be considerably stricter supervision over cross-border data movement.”

Beijing also has the legal authority to retaliate against any foreign government that takes “discriminatory” measures against China in the data and technology industries, according to the law.

The law’s implementation provisions have yet to be announced in detail.

The bill also establishes a new “core” category of data “relevant to national security, the lifeblood of the economy, major parts of people’s livelihood, and major public interests,” which will be scrutinized more closely.

Beijing is growing concerned about the security risks of Chinese data falling into foreign hands.

The new regulation comes months after Beijing justified a probe into Didi Chuxing, a US-listed internet firm, by citing national security concerns.

Companies, notably larger Chinese IT enterprises, would be “required to face greater duties in satisfying data security protection standards, as well as to conduct frequent risk assessments of their data processing activities,” according to Zhang.

The regulation goes into force as pressure increases on Chinese tech businesses to conform following years of rapid expansion.

China has previously tried to prevent major firms from going public in other countries, claiming data security concerns.

China’s stock market, according to the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.