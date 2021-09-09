China has ordered that ‘Effeminate’ Gender Imagery be removed from video games.

As Beijing strives to regulate youth culture, gender standards, and the reach of big tech, Chinese authorities have ordered gaming behemoths Tencent and NetEase to stop focusing on profits and delete content deemed to be encouraging “effeminacy.”

Authorities have tightened their grip on the troubled technology sector even again, sending shares in some of the industry’s biggest firms tumbling.

Officials convened gaming companies such as Tencent and NetEase, the two market leaders in China’s multibillion-dollar gaming business, on Wednesday to discuss more restrictions on the industry, which has already been instructed to limit gaming time to three hours per week.

Media portrayals of men are one of the new objectives, according to analysts, which are causing concern among the conservative, older generation of Communist Party leaders.

In recent days, broadcasters have been advised to avoid “abnormal aesthetics” such as “sissy” guys, with stronger manly images in programming being advocated.

The latest anti-gaming edicts were released by the official Xinhua news agency late Wednesday.

It stated that “obscene and violent content, as well as those that foster unhealthy impulses like money worship and effeminacy, should be removed.”

Authorities have warned that businesses that break the regulations would be penalised.

The goal is motivated by a belief among some members of the political elite that “effeminate men are physically weak and emotionally vulnerable,” according to associate professor Geng Song of the University of Hong Kong, with the implication that “feminine” men are incapable of defending the country.

Song went on to say that the political elite views heterosexuality as the only gender standard, causing “anxiety” about more ambiguous depictions of sexuality and identity.

The latest negotiations come as China tightens its grip on tech firms in the world’s largest gaming sector, with Beijing enacting laws to curb the culture’s excesses among Chinese youth, ranging from poor eyesight to internet addiction.

According to Xinhua, gaming companies were also urged to “alter game rules and designs inciting addiction” in addition to focusing on profit and attracting fans.

Gaming businesses have already tightened regulations on youngsters, limiting their online gaming time to to three hours per week during school hours.

In July, tech giant Tencent launched a facial recognition “midnight patrol” function to catch adolescents impersonating adults to avoid curfews.

Shares in gaming firms were pummelled on Thursday, with Tencent plunging almost six percent and NetEase shedding almost seven percent.

Other tech giants who have been caught in China’s crosshairs recently were also hammered, with ecommerce titans Alibaba and JD.com. Brief News from Washington Newsday.