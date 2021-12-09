China Gives Its First Covid Drug Emergency Approval.

China’s drug regulator has given emergency clearance to the country’s first specialized treatment for Covid-19, which has been shown in clinical trials to minimize hospitalizations and fatalities among high-risk patients.

The decision comes as regulators around the world approve therapies, particularly for high-risk groups, despite concerns about the new Omicron type.

China is also dealing with an increasing number of studies indicating that its vaccines are less effective than many of those produced elsewhere.

China’s National Medical Products Administration announced on Wednesday that it had granted “emergency authorisation” for a monoclonal antibody treatment.

A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein that binds to the coronavirus’s spike protein, preventing it from entering the body’s cells.

The treatment consists of a mixture of two medications that are provided via injections and can be used to treat specific cases that are on the verge of becoming more serious, according to the drug regulator.

Tsinghua University, Shenzhen’s Third People’s Hospital, and Brii Biosciences collaborated on the project.

Tsinghua University stated in a statement on social media late Wednesday that trial data revealed the combo therapy might lower the likelihood of hospitalization and mortality in high-risk patients by roughly 80%.

The medication has also been used on patients afflicted in local flare-ups, according to a state media article from last month.

China is the most recent country to authorize comparable Covid-19 therapies, with British regulators approving an antibody treatment last week.

Antiviral drugs that reduce sickness by limiting the virus’s ability to multiply within the body have also been licensed by EU health authorities for emergency use.

While pills are more convenient, monoclonal antibodies, which are taken via a drip, are now the most effective treatment for Covid.

China also has a number of conditionally licensed vaccinations, although their efficacy rates are lower than those of comparable vaccines created in other countries.

People inoculated with the BioNTech vaccine had much greater antibody levels than those inoculated with China’s Sinovac, according to a research published last month by Hong Kong’s Chinese University, which adds to two other studies in Hong Kong and the mainland that found similar results.

The T-cell response — white blood cells that remember how to fight disease — remained high in Sinovac patients, according to the study.

Residents of Hong Kong are being encouraged to get a third Sinovac booster shot to improve their protection levels.