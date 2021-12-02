China Gives Boeing 737 MAX Long-Awaited Approval Following Crash

According to a government decree seen by AFP, Chinese authorities approved the Boeing 737 MAX to start operation on Thursday, erasing considerable ambiguity around the American aviation giant’s recovery after a lengthy downturn.

Following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has decided to allow the plane to return to airline schedules in China in 2022.

Boeing’s stock soared after the decision, which also allows the company to deploy more than 100 MAXs to Chinese airlines that were manufactured during the model’s more than two-year suspension in China following two catastrophic crashes.

Despite ongoing trade and political tensions between Washington and Beijing, the CAAC’s decision confirms a place for the American jet builder in the country — an important growth market in aviation.

“This will give Boeing the confidence to resume ramping up plane production,” said Michel Merluzeau, an analyst at AIR consultancy, who added that the action represents “light at the end of the tunnel” for the MAX’s woes.

After being grounded globally in March 2019 following the second of two crashes that claimed 346 lives, China is the last major travel market to allow the jet back into service.

A malfunctioning flight handling system called as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, according to investigators, was a major factor in both crashes (MCAS).

In November 2020, Boeing received certification from the United States, as well as most other major aviation authorities, to resume MAX operation.

In China, however, the process took significantly longer, with the CAAC finally conducting a test flight of the model in the third quarter of this year.

According to analysts, the delays could have been caused by tensions with Washington.

However, Chinese authorities gave the go-ahead on Thursday after mandating plane improvements, such as the installation of new software packages to solve the issue and the update of the flying manual.

According to a document obtained by AFP from the authority, “after doing sufficient assessment, CAAC considers the corrective efforts are enough to resolve this harmful condition.”

The ruling means there are no more regulatory hurdles in the way of the MAX’s return to China’s skies, though it’s unclear when flights will resume.

Insiders estimate that the jets will not see service from Chinese carriers for another four to six weeks.

Additional time will be required for pilot training and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.