China Evergrande has halted trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

China Evergrande, the embattled property developer, froze trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday without citing a reason.

The company’s stock price has plummeted by nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, as it teeters on the verge of bankruptcy while battling a pile of debt.

“Trading in China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended,” the company said in a statement to the exchange. “As a result, trading in all structured products pertaining to the Company will be suspended at the same time.”

Shares in an electric car company, which had a proposed Shanghai offering canceled last week, were not suspended, albeit they slumped 6% in early trading.

Officials at the company have been battling a crisis that has left it more than $300 billion in debt, raising fears of a contagion for the Chinese economy that might spread globally, according to some.

It said last week that it would sell a $1.5 billion stake in a provincial Chinese bank to acquire much-needed money as it struggled to pay bondholders interest.

Beijing has remained silent on the property empire’s woes, but official media has reported on varied reactions, indicating public sentiment against a private corporation that grew on a debt spree during China’s real estate boom years.

According to sources, authorities have instructed local governments to prepare for Evergrande’s potential collapse, implying that a substantial public rescue is unlikely.

As investors and suppliers want their money back, the liquidity crisis has sparked public outrage and unusual rallies outside its Chinese offices.

The company has acknowledged that it is experiencing “unprecedented challenges” and has warned that it may be unable to meet its obligations.

Last year, officials announced restrictions for three separate debt ratios in a program dubbed “three red lines,” putting the country’s real estate sector under closer supervision.