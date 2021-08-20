China Enacts Strict New Online Privacy Legislation.

On Friday, China enacted a broad privacy law aimed at banning firms from gathering sensitive personal data, as the country grapples with an increase in internet scams, data leaks, and concerns that tech giants are exploiting clients’ data.

State-run and commercial enterprises managing personal information will be compelled to restrict data collecting and acquire user agreement under new rules imposed by China’s highest legislative body.

However, the Chinese state security agency will continue to have access to large amounts of personal data, and Beijing has long been accused of using big tech to speed up repression in the northwestern province of Xinjiang and elsewhere.

The new restrictions are also anticipated to shake China’s internet sector, which has seen businesses like Didi, a ride-hailing giant, and Tencent, a gaming juggernaut, in the eyes of regulators in recent months for misusing personal data.

A representative for the National People’s Congress told official news agency Xinhua earlier this week that the law intended to protect those who “feel strongly about personal data being exploited for user profiling and by recommendation algorithms, or the use of big data in setting [unfair]prices.”

It will stop enterprises from charging varying fees for the same service depending on a customer’s shopping history, which is a widespread practice among Chinese online retailers.

The rule is modeled after the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which is one of the world’s harshest online privacy protection laws.

Kendra Schaefer, a partner with Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium China, said, “China’s new privacy regime is one of the harshest in the world.” “With this law, China is not really looking at the immediate term.”

Instead, it aims to “lay the groundwork for the digital economy over the next 40 or 50 years,” according to her.

The regulation also states that personal data of Chinese citizens cannot be transferred to nations with lower data security standards than China — requirements that foreign enterprises may find difficult to comply with.

“The issue of data transfer is something that has us all on pins and needles,” Schaefer added.

“It raises an intriguing geopolitical issue, in that the United States lacks a national privacy law.”

Failure to comply can result in fines of up to 50 million yuan ($7.6 million), or 5% of a company’s annual turnover.

Serious offenders risk losing their business licenses and being forced to close their doors.