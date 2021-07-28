China claims that US pressure on sponsors to boycott the Winter Olympics is ‘farce.’

Beijing called US politicians’ calls for sponsors to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics over human rights concerns a “classic American farce” on Wednesday, as pressure mounts for a boycott of the contentious Games.

Representatives from five big US firms, including Visa and Airbnb, were accused in a lengthy hearing Tuesday of aiding alleged genocide and other human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang province if they continued to sponsor the Beijing event.

Beijing retaliated by accusing US politicians of “politicising sports” and slandering China based on political bias.

“The remarks… are rife with arrogance, stupidity, and lies. On Wednesday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian said, “It’s a typical American farce, which is unpopular and guaranteed to fail.”

The acrimonious comments are the latest in a tumultuous week for US-China ties.

During a visit to Singapore on Tuesday, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin blasted Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, comments that came after lackluster high-level meetings between Chinese and US officials in Tianjin.

“China vehemently opposes any attempt to impede, disrupt, or sabotage the preparation and hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Zhao stated, adding, “which fundamentally breaches the Olympic Charter.”

Beijing is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim Turkic peoples in Xinjiang, according to the US.

More than one million people are believed to have been detained in detention camps, according to experts.

Beijing rejects genocide and refers to the camps as vocational training centers, a claim that Uyghurs deny, claiming they are being compelled to abandon their religious customs.

The allegations have prompted rights campaigners, the Uyghur diaspora, and even British members of parliament to call for a boycott of the Games.

In a proposed bill amendment Tuesday, a bipartisan group of US House of Representatives members called for a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Visa and Airbnb executives avoided saying if they would stop sponsoring the Games, while an Intel spokesman claimed that sponsorship “does not invalidate nor diminish our commitment to protect human rights.”

The government of President Joe Biden has so far hesitated to commit to a formal boycott of the Games, which are scheduled to take place in February.

Last month, though, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington was in talks with other allies about a possible joint approach to the Games.

The Games are widely regarded as a showcase event aimed at solidifying China’s accomplishment in combating the coronavirus and commemorating the country’s achievements in the year after its centennial. Brief News from Washington Newsday.