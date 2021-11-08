Chile’s dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers is the desert.

In Chile’s Atacama, the world’s driest desert, a mountain of discarded apparel, including Christmas sweaters and ski boots, creates an unusual scene in the world’s driest desert, which is increasingly suffering from pollution caused by fast fashion.

The social consequences of unbridled consumerism in the clothes business are well-known, such as child labor in factories or pitiful salaries, but the environmental consequences are less well-known.

Chile has long been a crossroads for secondhand and unsold apparel, which originates in China or Bangladesh and travels via Europe, Asia, and the United States before landing in Chile, where it is resold throughout Latin America.

The Iquique port in the Alto Hospicio free zone in northern Chile receives approximately 59,000 tons of clothing each year.

Some is purchased by clothing merchants from Santiago, 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) to the south, while the majority is smuggled out to other Latin American countries. However, at least 39,000 tons that are unable to be sold end up in desert garbage dumps.

Alex Carreno, a former employee in the port’s import department, told AFP that the clothes comes from all over the world.

“What is not sold to Santiago or shipped to other countries remains in the free zone” since no one pays the tariffs required to transport it.

“The issue is that the clothing is not biodegradable and contains chemical chemicals, so it cannot be disposed of in municipal landfills,” said Franklin Zepeda, the creator of EcoFibra, a company that creates insulating panels from discarded clothing.

About the firm he founded in 2018, he told AFP, “I wanted to stop being the problem and start being the answer.”

Global textile production increased between 2000 and 2014, according to a 2019 UN report, and the industry is “responsible for 20% of overall water waste on a global level.”

A single pair of jeans uses 7,500 liters (2,000 gallons) of water to manufacture.

According to the same report, apparel and footwear production accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and “every second, an amount of textiles equivalent to a garbage truck is buried or burned.”

Clothing heaps degrade the environment, whether they are left out in the open or buried below, releasing pollutants into the air or underground water channels.

Clothing, whether synthetic or chemically treated, has a 200-year biodegradation time and is as dangerous as discarded tires or plastics.

Not all of the clothing is thrown away: some of the poorest people in this region benefit from it.