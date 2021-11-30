Chilean legislators are expected to approve same-sex marriage.

Chile’s parliament is expected to approve a long-awaited bill legalizing same-sex marriage on Tuesday, joining a small group of countries in mostly Catholic Latin America that have passed such legislation.

It will also make it possible for married couples of the same gender to adopt children.

Chile, which approved same-sex civil partnerships in 2015, has been waiting for this bill since 2017, when socialist President Michelle Bachelet brought it to Congress.

Sebastian Pinera, her conservative successor, indicated in June that he would push for the bill’s urgent approval via Congress.

The lower house, or Chamber of Deputies, passed it earlier this month, and it now needs to be approved by the upper house, or Senate, before Pinera signs it into law.

Before travelling for Valparaiso, the location of Congress, supporters of the bill gathered in the capital Santiago with rainbow flags and signs stating “Equal marriage, now!”

“There are a lot of nerves and excitement,” Ramon Gomez, one of the group members, stated beside his 21-year partner Gonzalo Velazquez.

In six Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as 14 of Mexico’s 32 states, same-sex marriage is already legal.

“We believe that this bill should be signed into law right away. There are no longer any justifications for prolonging the debate in Congress as hundreds of families wait with bated breath “Prior to the vote, Isabel Amor of the Fundacion Iguales LGBT rights organization remarked.

“Love does not discriminate, but the law does,” said Lorena Grez, who delivered 20,000 signatures in favour of the initiative alongside other activists.

“We are not acknowledged as a family in Chile,” she added, adding that they are viewed as “second-class” residents.

The Senate hearing on the bill, which surveys show has the support of the majority of Chileans, will be followed by a decision by a legislative constitutional commission, which could cause the vote to be postponed by hours or even days.

The initiative has been persistently opposed by Chile’s ruling right wing’s most conservative faction, but it has received a majority “yes” vote at every stage of the process thus far in an opposition-dominated congress.

On Monday, the Movilh LGBT rights organization announced the findings of a study in which 82.8 percent of 1,878 same-sex couples said they planned to marry once it became legal.

The issue has caused a major schism between the two presidential candidates. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.