Chilean lawmakers are expected to approve a bill allowing same-sex marriage.

Chile’s parliament is expected to approve a long-awaited measure legalizing same-sex marriage on Tuesday, joining a small group of Latin American countries with comparable laws.

Married same-sex couples will be permitted to adopt children under the terms of the measure.

Chile, which legalized same-sex civil unions in 2015, has been waiting for this bill since socialist President Michelle Bachelet introduced it to Congress in 2017.

Sebastian Pinera, her conservative successor, indicated in June that he would push for the bill’s urgent passage through parliament.

The lower house, or Chamber of Deputies, passed it earlier this month, and it now needs to be approved by the upper house, or Senate, before Pinera signs it into law.

“We believe that this bill should be signed into law right away. There are no more excuses for dragging out the debate in Congress while hundreds of families wait with bated breath “Fundacion Iguales LGBT rights activist Isabel Amor remarked.

“Love does not discriminate, but the law does,” said Lorena Grez, who delivered 20,000 signatures in support of the new law with other activists.

“We are not acknowledged as a family in Chile,” she added, adding that they are viewed as “second-class” residents.

In six Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as 14 of Mexico’s 32 states, same-sex marriage is legal.

The bill’s Senate hearing will be preceded by a constitutional commission’s ruling, which might cause the vote to be postponed by hours or even days.

The initiative has been persistently opposed by Chile’s ruling right wing’s most conservative faction, but it has received a majority “yes” vote at every stage of the process thus far in an opposition-dominated congress.

On Monday, the Movilh LGBT rights organization announced the findings of a study in which 82.8 percent of 1,878 same-sex couples said they planned to marry once it became legal.

The issue is dividing the two presidential contenders, who will face off on December 19 in a run-off election.

Gabriel Boric, 35, who represents a leftist coalition that includes the Communist Party, voted “yes” in his capacity as a lawmaker to support the bill.

However, Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old far-right candidate who received 28% of first-round votes against Boric’s 26%, campaigned against it.