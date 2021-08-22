Chevrolet Bolt Recall: Electric Vehicles Catch Fire Due To The Battery

General Motors issued a recall for all Chevrolet Bolts on Friday due to a battery issue that caused the electric vehicles to catch fire. The current recall is a follow-up to a recall issued earlier this month for 2017-2019 vehicles.

Due to battery fires, the prior recall advised owners to park their electric vehicles outside, restrict charging capacity, and not charge them overnight. For the same reason, all recent vehicles from 2019 through 2022 are being recalled.

There will be 142,018 Bolts affected, compared to 73,018 already recalled.

Experts from GM and LG have identified the simultaneous existence of two unusual manufacturing flaws in the same battery cell as the core cause of battery fires in select Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of GM’s commitment to safety. As a result, GM will issue a recall for Bolt EVs (2017-2022) and Bolt EUVs (2022) to address the danger of battery fires, according to a statement from the company.

Owners of the car should only charge the battery to 90 percent capacity, according to GM. Owners can take their vehicles to a dealer to have the changes made, according to the manufacturer.

According to the Associated Press, the two car recalls will cost the firm $1.8 billion in total.

As part of the recall, the business also stated that it will refund owners by fixing or replacing the item at no cost.

“If the part fails due to a defect in material or workmanship during the warranty coverage period, GM will repair or replace the part at no charge, in its sole discretion,” GM stated in a statement.

