Chen of the United States wins gold at Skate Canada.

On Saturday, a trio of Russian women swept the Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen won gold with a resounding victory.

In Vancouver, Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3, repeating their victory at the Finlandia Trophy earlier this month.

Valieva, 15, won the competition by landing three exquisite quadruple jumps, two of which were combined with triples, in her magnificent rendition of Ravel’s Bolero.

Valieva, who performs most leaps with both arms overhead, broke her own Finnish record with a final score of 180.89 and a total score of 265.08, despite a step out on her triple Axel landing.

With the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing just 97 days away, the 2020 world junior champion established herself as an Olympic gold medal favorite.

“I accomplished everything intended in my program today,” Valieva said, “but I’m incredibly happy with these scores, and I’ll aim to do even better than that.”

“The triple Axel may have been better, but I have no plans to make it more difficult (technically).”

In her sexy Arabian-themed routine (151.64), Tuktamysheva scored two triple Axels, while Kostornaia had a shaky landing on her jump (138.96).

Tuktamysheva won the competition with 232.88 points, while Kostornaia came in second with 214.54.

Chen’s aim was accomplished, as he rebounded from an unusual bronze medal at Program America last week with a superb but less dangerous skate.

He chose four quadruple leaps over the six he attempted in Las Vegas, two of which failed.

The American champion earned 200.46 points for his Mozart-inspired effort, totaling 307.18 points, finishing 50 points ahead of teammate Jason Brown (259.55) and Russian Grand Prix debutant Evgeni Semenenko (256.01).

Keegan Messing of Canada had a disastrous race, falling from third to fifth.

“I always want to push myself a little bit further in contests, even if it means removing an element to make it cleaner.”

“I’m happy to go home and train, and perhaps I’ll have another competition (in Osaka) in five weeks,” Chen, who is recovering from a minor hip ailment, said.

Chen’s 26 points for first and third place finishes will almost certainly be enough to qualify him for the Grand Prix final in Japan in December.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, two-time world champions, were indisputably golden in the pair competition, despite Sui’s fall on her triple salchow.

For their poetically serene “Bridge over Troubled Water” program, the duet received 145.11 points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.