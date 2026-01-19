Chelsea has opened negotiations with French club Rennes over the potential signing of highly-rated defender Jacquet, aiming to strengthen their defensive unit. The Blues are looking to address persistent defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued their season.

Jacquet, renowned for his pace and sophisticated ball-playing abilities, fits the mold of a modern center-back, with scouts highlighting his ability to read the game and contribute to building attacks from the back. His addition to Chelsea’s squad could mark a significant step forward in their defensive rebuilding project.

Continued Spending Under Todd Boehly

The move signals Chelsea’s ongoing commitment to heavy investment in the transfer market, with the club showing no signs of slowing down despite concerns surrounding Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Under the ownership of the Todd Boehly consortium, Chelsea has consistently backed head coach Mauricio Pochettino with significant financial resources, aiming to elevate the club’s performance on the pitch.

This potential deal, if completed, would be yet another hefty expenditure as the Blues look to solidify their backline after a series of costly defensive errors this season. With FFP rules under scrutiny, the pressure is on Chelsea to balance their squad strengthening with compliance to the financial regulations. Jacquet’s possible arrival further highlights the club’s willingness to continue investing heavily in their squad, regardless of external financial concerns.