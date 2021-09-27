Check Your Pantries For These Recalled DiGiornos Frozen Pizzas

Because to “misbranding and undisclosed allergens,” Nestle USA is recalling 27,872 pounds of DiGiorno frozen pepperoni pizzas.

According to the recall notice released on the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the cartons of “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” may contain frozen three meat pizza instead of pepperoni pizza. After a consumer complained about the mix-up, it was revealed.

Three meat pizza, unlike pepperoni pizza, contains “textured soy protein,” which is a recognized allergy. This indicates that the product includes an allergy not listed on the label.

Soy allergy is a widespread food allergy, and it can be difficult for people to avoid soy-containing items because it is found in a variety of foods, including meat, baked goods, cereals, and even chocolate.

Itching around or in the mouth, hives, swelling of various body parts, or, in rare circumstances, a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis are all common signs of a soy allergy.

“A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is uncommon in those who have a soy allergy,” according to Mayo Clinic. “People with asthma or allergies to other foods besides soy, such as peanuts, are more prone to develop it.”

There have been no confirmed complaints of any negative reactions to the recalled pepperoni pizzas thus far. Those who have already purchased the products should either discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

“FSIS is worried that some goods may be in the freezers of consumers,” the agency stated. “Consumers who have bought these products are advised not to eat them.”

“26-oz. carton containing ‘DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST’ with lot code 1181510721 and ‘Best Buy’ date of MAR2022 on the label,” according to the agency. They were manufactured on June 30 with the USDA mark of inspection “EST. 1682A” and distributed “nationwide” to retail locations and distribution hubs. The packaging of the affected product can be seen on the website.

Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc., is Establishment 1682A, according to FSIS.