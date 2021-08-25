Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80.

Charlie Watts, the renowned British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones’ drummer, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of our dear Charlie Watts. In a statement, publicist Bernard Doherty said, “He died away quietly in a London hospital earlier today accompanied by his family.”

“Charlie was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa, as well as one of the greatest drummers of his generation as a member of the Rolling Stones.

“At this difficult moment, we respectfully request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends be respected.”

With classic hits like “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Watts was known as the calm man of the riotous band that helped define the Swinging Sixties and eventually the hippie age.

His calm demeanor offstage was reflected onstage by his metronomic timekeeping, which counterbalanced the energy and charisma of Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Music industry legends paid their respects.

Paul McCartney, the guitarist and singer with the Beatles, said he was “very devastated” to learn of Charlie Watts’ death.

In a video statement released online, he stated, “He was a beautiful guy, I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this bad.”

“Charlie was a brilliant drummer and a rock star. Charlie, you’re a gorgeous man, and I adore you.”

Elton John, another British star, described it as a “really sad day.”

He commented on Facebook, “Charlie Watts was the greatest drummer.”

“The most fashionable of gentlemen, and such excellent company. Shirley, Seraphina, and Charlotte (Watts’ widow, daughter, and granddaughter) have my heartfelt condolences. The Rolling Stones, of course.”

“Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the beat, the style, the VIBE of this magnificent musician,” Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine wrote on Twitter, reflecting the breadth of Watts’ influence.

Watts stated earlier this month that he would miss the Rolling Stones’ resumption of their North American tour next month due to a medical procedure.

“Charlie has had a procedure that was absolutely successful,” a spokesman stated at the time. “However, I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now need proper rest and recuperation,” he said.

The band “truly look forward to welcome Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered,” Stones frontman Mick Jagger stated at the time.

Watts underwent a procedure in London, according to the Sun tabloid, after "doctors spotted