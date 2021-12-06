Charlie Munger Imagines a Future in Which Costco and Amazon Compete.

Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a member of the Costco Board of Directors, is optimistic about Cosco’s chances of competing with Amazon and becoming an e-commerce powerhouse in its own right.

Munger believes it will be a matter of when, not if, the big box, membership-only shop goes head-to-head with online retail behemoth Amazon.

The Australian Financial Review was the first to report on Munger’s statements, which he made at the Sohn conference in Sydney on Friday.

“In terms of retailing, Amazon may have more to worry from Costco than the other way around,” Munger said in a CNBC article. “Costco will become a major internet player in the future.” People believe in it, and they have a lot of buying power.” According to a prior regulatory filing, Munger owned around 166,000 Costco shares at the end of 2020.

The 97-year-old has been a member of Cosco’s board of directors since 1997 and has been Warren Buffet’s long-time business partner.

Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a conglomerate.

Munger suggested at the Sydney conference that the epidemic has affected consumer spending behavior as people holed down indoors and bought household products and groceries online from merchants like Costco, boosting profitability.

According to CNBC, the reopened economy of people returning to physical stores is also improving Costco’s bottom line and stock price. After a 28 percent return in 2020, Costco stock has surged nearly 40% this year.

Munger’s Costco forecast comes in the midst of a rapidly changing retail scene, in which two other big-box competitors — Walmart and Target — are also aggressively competing with and outperforming Amazon.

Experts point to Walmart and Target as examples of companies that have effectively combined online and offline sales, allowing customers to place purchases online and pick up the goods in store or have it shipped for same-day delivery.

Costco has put money into developing its own e-commerce platform. In March 2020, the business paid $1 billion for Innovel Solutions, which provides last-mile delivery services.