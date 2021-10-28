Characters from the ‘Squid Game’ are based on the director’s own life.

Many of the characters in the Netflix hit “Squid Game” are based on the South Korean director’s own life, and he believes the film’s theme of economic disparity has struck a chord with audiences all around the world.

With at least 111 million viewers, Hwang Dong-television hyuk’s debut last month became the streaming giant’s most popular series at launch.

Hundreds of marginalized persons are pitted against one another in classic children’s games, all of which Hwang played as a child in Seoul.

The winner can earn millions of dollars, while losers are slaughtered.

Hwang’s works have regularly and critically addressed social evils, power, and human misery, and he modeled several of the characters on himself.

Hwang, like Sang-woo, a struggling investment banker in “Squid Game,” is a graduate of South Korea’s renowned Seoul National University (SNU) who, despite his degree, suffered financially.

Hwang was reared by a widowed mother, like Gi-hun, a laid-off worker and a compulsive gambler, and the destitute family lived in the kind of subterranean semi-basement housing depicted in Bong Joon-Oscar-winning ho’s satire “Parasite.”

According to AFP, one of his first trips abroad prompted him to develop Ali, a Pakistani migrant worker who was abused and exploited by his Korean employer.

“Korea is a society that thrives on competition. He remarked, “I was fortunate enough to survive the competition and get into a top institution.”

“However, when I visited the UK at the age of 24, a white immigration officer gave me a disdainful glance and made discriminating remarks.” To this day, I find it startling.

“I believe I was someone similar to Ali at the time.”

Hwang studied journalism at SNU and went on to become a pro-democracy activist, naming the protagonist of “Squid Game,” Gi-hun, after a friend and fellow campaigner.

By the time he finished, however, democracy had been established, and he “couldn’t find an answer to what I should do in the actual world.”

“Watching movies was something I did to pass the time at first,” he explained, but after borrowing his mother’s video camera, he “found the delight of capturing something and displaying it for other people, and that changed my life.”

“My Father” (2007), his debut feature-length film, was based on the actual tale of Aaron Bates, a Korean adoptee whose search for his biological father led him to a death row inmate.

In 2011, he released the criminal thriller “Silenced,” which was inspired by a real-life sex abuse case involving disabled children. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.