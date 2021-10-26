Chappelle Is ‘More Than Willing’ To Meet LGBTQ Organizations.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has volunteered to meet with transgender people and praised Netflix for sticking by him after his stand-up special “The Closer” was accused of inciting transphobia.

After his program triggered protests outside Netflix’s Los Angeles office last week, where demonstrators claimed the comedian declined to engage with them, Chappelle stated he is “more than willing” to meet LGBTQ groups.

“That isn’t correct. I would have accepted if they had invited me, even though I’m not sure what we’d be talking about “In a video from a recent gig in Nashville that he posted to Instagram on Monday, Chappelle stated.

“I said what I had to say, and boy, did I hear what you had to say. How could I not, my God?” Chappelle sparked outrage earlier this month with a Netflix stand-up routine in which he declared that “gender is a fact” and criticized the community of being “too sensitive.” LGBTQ organizations slammed “The Closer” and cautioned that prejudices about minorities might affect people in real life.

In a leaked email, Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos defended the show, saying that “material on screen does not directly equate to real-world suffering” and that the business will “protect artistic freedom.”

Despite later apologizing for failing to acknowledge the suffering of LGBTQ employees, the co-CEO urged that the show should not be taken down or have any disclaimers added.

“Thank God for Ted Sarandos and Netflix,” Chappelle stated in the video. “He’s the only one who hasn’t cancelled me yet.”

Chappelle told a raucous crowd that his problem was not with the LGBTQ community, but with “business interests,” claiming that film festivals “began disinviting me” from screening his upcoming documentary film soon after the controversy emerged.

“Don’t blame the LGBTQ community,” he urged. “Everyone I know in that community has been nothing but friendly and supportive, so I’m not sure what all this crap is about.”

“I’m more than willing to give the transgender community an audience,” he continued. “You will not, however, summon me. I’m not going to give in to anyone’s demands.” During pandemic lockdowns and at the height of enormous riots against George Floyd’s death by a police officer in Minneapolis, Chappelle’s new documentary “Untitled” follows the outdoor gigs he put on outside his rural Ohio home in July 2020.